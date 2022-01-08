JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and NATO: How to talk to Mr. Putin; Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine has created a chance to enhance the security of Europe” – The Economist

“… Perhaps [Putin] wants Ukraine to fail because, were it to become a thriving democracy, it would … rebuke … his claim that Western values are unworkable in Orthodox, Slavic Russia. He may also intend to divide and weaken NATO … [and] to create an enemy abroad … to justify repression at home …. But … Ukraine is as populous as Iraq. … [H]olding swathes of territory there could come at a high price …. And [meanwhile] in Kazakhstan … Putin is being asked to help crush a popular uprising …. [H]is aggression has united NATO and given it new purpose. … [Meanwhile] [h]is willingness to see … Russian gas [prices] surge in Europe in 2021 [undermines those in the West calling for closer ties]. … NATO needs to demonstrate … it is prepared to defend its members[,] [t]he most vulnerable … the Baltic states. … Even if Ukraine is not about to join NATO, Russia is driving Sweden and Finland towards membership. The alliance should be ready to welcome them. …”