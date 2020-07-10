JRL NEWSWATCH: “Realism in the Arctic” – The National Interest/ Kenneth Yalowitz, Ross A. Virginia

“… The Arctic is [Russia’s] highest priority strategic national interest …. Arctic oil and gas resources are essential to Russia’s economic future as is the defense of its territory along its … Arctic coastline. Key military assets protect … second-strike nuclear capability based on the Kola Peninsula. Russia has refurbished Soviet-era air and naval installations and built new ones, augmented troop presence and conducted extensive maneuvers, installed modern radar and electronic warfare capabilities and developed a new overarching Arctic military command. Moscow argues these are defensive measures to deter possible Western threats to Russian sovereignty and protect the Northern Sea Route and its Arctic resources. … part of … Putin’s broader narrative about hostile U.S. and NATO intentions … and … U.S. hegemonic aspirations. The United States sees the Arctic as a low-risk conflict zone but with concerns … [that] Russian military augmentation goes beyond defense and aims to neutralize NATO naval forces operating in the North Atlantic approaches to Russia. The United States has responded with … military maneuvers[] [and] plans to add six icebreakers … [A]t last year’s Arctic Council Ministerial, Secretary of State Pompeo introduced hard security issues … sharply criticiz[ing] the Russian military buildup and charg[ing] Russia and China with aggressive intentions in the Arctic. …”