JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Prevarications; The Kremlin is embarked on a campaign of official deceit to shore up its repression” – The Times (UK)

“A regime whose legitimacy depends on lies will inevitably turn to repression …. the habit of … Putin’s rule. …. [H]is regime [also] has engaged in a host of hostile, not defensive, actions against … neighbours and … western democracies. … [And] Putin has defended the Nazi-Soviet non-aggression pact … even [making] the preposterous claim that Poland started the Second World War. … Soviet forces committed systematic atrocities against … eastern Europe, during and after …. includ[ing] the murder … of nearly 22,000 Polish military officers in the [1940] Katyn massacre …. As a deterrent to anyone wishing to examine this dark history, Russia[] … [has made] it a crime, punishable by five years’ imprisonment, to ‘insult’ the country’s veterans. … [Putin] tells lies remorselessly …. Russian military might, including fighter jets and tanks, massed on the eastern border of Ukraine last month on the fiction of countering a threat from Nato. …”