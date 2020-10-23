JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out” – AP

“… Putin said … there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future. … signal[ing] deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions … with the United States. … [Putin] also made a strong call for extending … [the New START Treaty]. … The U.S. recently … proposed a one-year extension of the treaty … coupled with … a broader cap on nuclear warheads. The Kremlin initially resisted Washington’s demand, but … shifted … with the Russian Foreign Ministry stating that Moscow can accept a freeze on warheads if the U.S. agrees to put forward no additional demands. …”