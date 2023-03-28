JRL NEWSWATCH: “Prepare for the disintegration of Putin’s Russia” – The Telegraph

“… [L]aunching his unprovoked invasion … Putin laid down a deliberate challenge to the international system … which upholds the sovereign integrity of the nation state. In addition, he and his nationalist acolytes have committed war crimes on an industrial scale, a fact now recognised by the International Criminal Court which recently issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president. … [O]ne of the many fears expressed … in recent months is that, if Moscow suffered a devastating defeat, it might lead to the collapse of Russia itself, with Putin’s dream of re-establishing the Russian Empire replaced by the country’s fragmentation into a mosaic of ethnic enclaves. It is currently a federation that could indeed be much more fragile than it looks. Russia’s disintegration would certainly benefit China which … casts covetous eyes on the 600,000 sq. km of formerly Chinese territory around … Vladivostok – annexed by Russia in 1860 at the end of the Second Opium War. …”