JRL NEWSWATCH: "No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks" – AP/ Lorne Cook

File Photo of Wendy Sherman and Sergei Ryabkov Standing In Front of U.S. and Russian Flags

“The United States and NATO [at the NATO-Russia Council’s first meeting in over two years] rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine but left open … the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents …. That Russia’s delegation did not walk out … and remained open to the prospect of future discussions after having its main positions rebuffed were seen as positive notes in a week of high-level meetings … called as an estimated 100,000 combat-ready Russian troops, tanks and heavy military equipment are massed near Ukraine’s eastern border. …”

Click here for: “No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks” – AP/ Lorne Cook

