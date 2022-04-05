JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO Intervention in Ukraine Won’t Spark World War III” – Foreign Policy

“… Russia’s indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian civilians … bombing hospitals and schools … [and] us[ing] of horrific weapons, such as cluster bombs and white phosphorus [] should drive the West to reevaluate … and take a more active role … implementing a no-fly zone or securing evacuation corridors — perhaps even actively fighting Russian forces. The main concern is any such escalation could lead to World War III. … [T]his is unlikely. … Russia’s military capabilities are poor relative to [the West] …. [Russian] forces are not sufficiently trained[,] their equipment and weapons … dated and inferior[,] with … major logistical, operational, and tactical difficulties … … [and] low morale. Damaging economic sanctions … mean … Russia may not be able to fund a wider war. … It is possible that if the Russian military continues to struggle, … Putin will deploy chemical or even nuclear weapons to increase gains and deter the West … but that is unlikely. … [In addition,] Russia has become isolated. To fight a world war, Russia needs powerful allies, which it does not have ….”