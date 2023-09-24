JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO Chief Says Weakening Russia Will Help U.S. Focus on Challenging China” – Newsweek

“[NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg] asserted … [Thursday] that weakening Russia in Ukraine could allow the United States to intensify … efforts … countering China. … Stoltenberg said … the primary goal of his visit [to New York during a UN General Assembly meeting] ‘[was] to mobilize support for Ukraine.’ A victory for Kyiv … resisting the war launched by Moscow … is ‘in our security interest,’ … The consequences of … a [Ukrainian] loss, he warned, would be felt beyond Europe and extend into Asia …, where … Xi Jinping has vowed to retake … Taiwan. ‘It will be a tragedy for Ukraine if … Putin wins, but it will also be extremely dangerous for us’ …. ‘It will make the world more dangerous and … vulnerable, because then the message to … Putin and … Xi is that when they use military force, when they violate the international order, when they invade another country, they get what they want. …”