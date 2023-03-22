JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to make the sanctions on Russia really hurt” – Washington Post

“… [S]anctions are draining Russian state revenue and shaking the country’s financial underpinnings, gradually isolating Moscow from the global financial system. But they have not sapped [the Russian Federation’s] will or capacity to fight — or triggered the Russian economic collapse that some expected. … The West would be wise to turn up the heat on banks, including ones in the West, that handle Russian energy earnings. … includ[ing] Gazprombank and its [Luxembourg] subsidiary[,] … principal channel for ongoing European payments for Russian natural gas …. The United States and … allies can also expand individual sanctions against Russian oligarchs … The broader question of whether to seize some $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets in Western and Japanese banks to eventually rebuild Ukraine is trickier. … Russia should be made to pay the lion’s share of the hundreds of billions of dollars … required for Ukraine’s reconstruction. But seizing central bank funds could damage the international financial system …. The E.U. established a working group to study the question …. A smart first step … would be to cast a more transparent light on the assets themselves — where they are held, and in what form and quantities. …”