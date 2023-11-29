JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine: For starters, step up military aid and break Putin’s global networks of influence.” – WSJ

“The German tabloid ‘Bild’ said …. President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz … plan to force Ukraine into peace talks next year by denying it the weapons needed to win. … Team Biden is more interested in avoiding confrontation with Russia than in defeating it. To oppose aid to Ukraine is to ensure a Russian victory, but funding [] Biden’s approach will do little to prevent one — and will further erode public support for America’s global engagement. Having failed to deter … Putin from invading Ukraine in the first place, the Biden administration badly overestimated the effect of Western sanctions …. Once it was clear that sanctions wouldn’t force Russia to end the war, and after several failed efforts to tempt Russia with ‘off ramps,’ Team Biden cooked up Plan Stalemate. … dribbl[ing] out enough aid to help Ukraine survive … not enough to help it win. Ultimately, the Ukrainians would lose hope of victory and offer [] Putin a compromise peace. The White House would spin this as a glorious triumph for democracy and the rule of law. …”