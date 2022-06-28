JRL NEWSWATCH: “From Russian Elites, No Sign of Broad Challenge to Putin” – New York Times
“Many business owners and intellectuals fled Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, but others stayed behind, struggling to redefine their lives. Their diverging choices do not add up to a broad challenge to Vladimir Putin’s war.”
“… Leading Russian business owners and intellectuals fled their country after the invasion [of Ukraine] on Feb. 24, settling in places like Dubai, Istanbul and Berlin. But many others who were well-connected at home and had close ties to the West stayed behind, struggling to redefine their lives. … [T]heir paths diverged — illuminating the watershed of choices that the war represents for wealthy and influential Russians, and the long odds that any broad coalition of Russians will emerge to challenge [] Putin. A handful are speaking out against the war while remaining in the country, despite great personal risk. Many, like [] Lebedev, are keeping their head down. And some have chosen to throw in their lot with the Kremlin. …”
You must log in to post a comment.