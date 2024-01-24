JRL NEWSWATCH: “EU unlikely to confiscate Russian central bank assets – officials” – Reuters
“The [EU] [reportedly] is unlikely to confiscate Russian central bank assets frozen in Europe, despite G7 plans to discuss the legality of such a move at a meeting in February …. The EU, United States, Japan and Canada froze some $300 billion of Russian central bank assets in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine … [including roughly] $200 billion … held in Europe, mainly in the Belgian clearing house Euroclear…. Confiscating the Russian assets and handing them over to Kyiv would ease the pressure on the West to finance Ukraine’s war effort, but European officials dismiss it as too legally risky. …”