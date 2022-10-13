JRL NEWSWATCH: “Defending the skies: How the West is helping Ukraine beat Russia’s missiles; and why such help has been so slow in coming” – The Economist

“… It was the second consecutive day of large-scale Russian missile attacks on civilian neighbourhoods and infrastructure, though … not nearly as serious as the first. On October 10th Russia launched 83 missiles at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 19 …. Ukraine said it had shot down 43 of those, but … still relies mainly on Soviet-era … systems such as the Buk and the S-300, and its [SAM] supplies … are gradually being exhausted. (One video even showed a Ukrainian soldier shooting down a cruise missile with a shoulder-fired MANPAD ….) Modern integrated Western anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems are far more sophisticated … Ukraine has been lobbying America and European countries for months to provide them. …”