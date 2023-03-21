JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to Strengthen Economic, Political Ties” – WSJ

China, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy, Sanctions, Ukraine
File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.gov

“War in Ukraine looms over Chinese leader’s visit, while the West worries about a more-powerful Russia-China axis.”

“[] Xi came into the trip — the 40th meeting between the two leaders — seeking to cast himself as a potential peacemaker in the Ukraine war, even as [] Putin demonstrates his determination to carry on the fighting. … Xi’s high-profile visit to Moscow is being closely watched by Western powers worried that a stronger Russia-China axis could stir greater antagonism with the U.S. and its allies. … China has provided an economic lifeline to Russia, buying oil and natural gas … help[ing] [] Putin endure … sanctions. It has also sold Russia microchips and other technology that can be used for military purposes, but so far [reportedly] doesn’t appear to have provided lethal weapons …. [A] 12-point position paper China released on the Ukraine war … largely left the knottiest problems unaddressed and stuck to earlier Chinese positions, including arguments seen as supporting Russia ….”

Click here for: “‘China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to Strengthen Economic, Political Ties; War in Ukraine looms over Chinese leader’s visit, while the West worries about a more-powerful Russia-China axis.” – Wall Street Journal/ Austin Ramzy, Ann M. Simmons, Keith Zhai


Leave a comment