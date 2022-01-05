JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia team up to establish joint moon base” – Asia Times

“China and Russia plan to set up a joint moon base by 2027 …. the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS)[] [envisioned as] a complex of experimental research facilities designed for multiple scientific activities, such as moon exploration, moon-based observation, research experiments and technology verification. China is planning to launch the Chang’e 8 lunar exploration mission as the first step …. China and Russia’s … plans can be seen as a response to their exclusion from the U.S. Artemis Accords … for the U.S. and its partners. … [aiming] to advance the [U.S.] Artemis Program ….”