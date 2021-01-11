JRL NEWSWATCH: “Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Russia for talks” – AP

“… Putin … hosted … counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan[] [for] their first meeting since a … Nov. 10 peace deal end[ing] 44 days of hostilities in which … Azerbaijani [forces] routed Armenian forces … reclaim[ing] control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. Nagorno-Karabakh … within Azerbaijan … had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war … end[ing] in 1994. … [which] left Nagorno-Karabakh … and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. Hostilities flared … in late September … [T]he Azerbaijani military pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas … [S]ix weeks of fighting involving heavy artillery and drones … left more than 6,000 … dead ….”