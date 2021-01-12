JRL NEWSWATCH: “Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Develop War-Ravaged Nagorno-Karabakh” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“… Deep-seated hostilities [reportedly] will make it tough for Armenians and Azeris to live side by side, at least in the short term …. [T]he region[] [has a] history of ethnic animosity between … largely Christian Armenians and mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking Azeris. … Russian troops [expected] … for at least … five years, in accordance with the peace agreement … arouse[] a mixture of gratitude and distrust …. Moscow had no forces in Azerbaijan until now. Some analysts … warn[] … the Kremlin could leverage the peacekeeping … into a permanent military deployment in both countries … work[ing] to integrate the militaries of the former Soviet states into Russian-dominated command structures. …”