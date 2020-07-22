AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “What To Do With Toppled Statues? Russia Has A Fallen Monument Park” – NPR/ Lucian Kim

“… the city of Moscow designated [a] chaotic collection of statues [as] a sculpture park called Muzeon, also known as the Fallen Monument Park. In Russia, regimes have come and gone over the past century, from the overthrow of the czarist autocracy in 1917 to the collapse of the communist dictatorship in 1991. … Soviet statues abandoned in the Muzeon park soon found the company of hundreds of contemporary sculptures, including characters from fairy tales, literary figures and abstract works. Muzeon is now part of Gorky Park ….”