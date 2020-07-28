RUSSIALINK: “Russian-U.S. strategic stability consultations have never been so intensive over past decade – Ulyanov to Interfax” – Interfax

MOSCOW. July 27 (Interfax) – The ongoing consultations on strategic stability within the framework of the working groups in Vienna are the most intensive dialogue on these issues between Russia and the United States over the past ten years, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

“I remember not a single instance over the past ten years when the Russian-U.S. consultations had been so lengthy, and with such an intensive and substantive agenda. It is not just talking, but such specific matters,” he told Interfax on Monday.

“I remember nothing like that. This is actually serious,” Ulyanov, who earlier headed the Russian Foreign Ministry security and disarmament department, said.

“A normal, professional, and extensive dialogue involving institutions which have their own point of view on the matters” is ongoing in Vienna, he said. “In fact, this is a substantive event,” the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

“Although, we can hardly expect any results,” he said.

