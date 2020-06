RUSSIALINK: “Moscow Breaks 70-Year Heat Record” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – June 17, 2020)

Moscow experienced its hottest June 17 in more than half a century after temperatures hit 29.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday.

Russia’s Hydrometeorology Center said that beat the previous record of 29.4 C set on the same day in 1956, Interfax reported.

It added that Wednesday’s temperatures were still on track to break a 128-year record of 30.8 C.

Temperatures in Moscow will drop below 20 C from Thursday until the end of the week, the hydrometeorology center said.

The record heat comes after the Russian capital saw its warmest winter since records began 140 years ago.

2019 was also the hottest year ever registered in Russia.

Russia is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the world, according to Russian meteorologists and environmental authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...