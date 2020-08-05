RUSSIALINK: “Medvedev: Moscow-Minsk relations bargaining chip in election campaign” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Aug 5 (Interfax) – Russian-Belarusian relations have become a “small bargaining chip” during the election campaign in Belarus, Russian Security Council Deputy Head and United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

“Of course, we cannot fail to see that today, Russian-Belarusian relations, I’ll go even further, the Union State and integration, have become a small bargaining chip during the election campaign. And no matter what’s there, what’s happening there, it’s impossible to avoid the thought that the various incidents taking place are part of a quite simple political technology: creating the image of an enemy and achieving a political result using that image of the enemy,” Medvedev said at a meeting with participants of the recruiting project PolitStartup.

And then, “they don’t care what happens, everything can go to hell,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter; we’ll deal with those Russians, think of something. And this attitude isn’t just insulting. It’s very unfortunate. And it will have unfortunate consequences, too,” Medvedev said.

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

