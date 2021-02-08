RUSSIALINK: “IOC considering replacement of Russian anthem with Katyusha song at world championships, Olympic Games – ROC head” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 8 (Interfax) – The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is awaiting the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s permission to play the song Katyusha instead of the Russian anthem at world championships and the Olympic Games, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.

“We’ve made the proposal and are awaiting a response from the IOC. There’s no rush. There’s still enough time to make a decision,” Pozdnyakov told journalists.

The call of the ROC’s Athletes’ Commission to replace the Russian anthem with Katyusha was reported on January 14. The initiative has been backed by the State Duma, among others.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport found the Russian Anti-Doping Agency non-compliant with the anti-doping code on December 17, 2020 and prohibited Russian athletes from competing under the national flag and playing their national anthem at major international competitions for two years.

Also, Russia has been prohibited from bidding to host world championships and the Olympic Games for two years.

