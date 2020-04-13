RUSSIALINK: “How Do Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Passes Work?” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – April 13, 2020)

Moscow is tightening its lockdown with digital passes this week as the Russian capital’s coronavirus count surpassed 10,000 cases and officials warned of a continued influx of patients.

Here’s an overview of what the citywide pass system means for Muscovites’ everyday life:

When does it start?

Digital passes will become mandatory this Wednesday but can be obtained as soon as Monday.

Who does it apply to?

Those who need to leave their homes for medical emergencies (their passes are valid for one day only).

Those who need to leave their homes for other reasons (their passes are valid for one day and cannot be obtained more than twice a week).

Essential workers (their passes are valid until the system is scheduled to end on April 30).

Who is exempt from the pass system?

Public officials, troops, security guards, judges, lawyers, public notaries and journalists.

Where do I get a digital pass?

Those who will need to leave their homes this week can apply for permits by sending a text message to number 7377 or applying on Moscow City Hall’s special website. (The website was inaccessible as of Monday morning.)

The passes can be printed out or saved on one’s phone. People without a printer or a cellphone can also write their pass code on a sheet of paper.

Where do the digital passes apply?

Private and public transport, including metros, buses, rail links and taxis. (Moscow’s IT chief Eduard Lysenko said taxi services will be able to check their clients’ passes online.)

Pedestrians don’t need passes for now, as long as they’re leaving the house to go to the nearest grocery store, take out the garbage or walk their dogs within a 100-meter radius of their residence.

What happens to people who violate the lockdown orders?

Under a decree signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier this month, those who violate lockdown orders will face fines between 4,000 rubles ($50) and 5,000 rubles ($63). Authorities can also impound violators’ cars.

On Monday, Lysenko said those who don’t use digital passes when required will face fines ranging from 1,000 rubles ($14) and 40,000 rubles ($540).

What information am I required to share with the pass system?

Your first and last name, passport number, phone number and an employer’s tax identification number where applicable.

Do I need to carry anything else besides the pass?

Your passport.

Who will check the passes?

Police and traffic police. National Guard officers can run ID checks but cannot issue fines, according to city councilman Kirill Shchitov.

What happens to my data?

Sobyanin said that all personal data will be deleted when the permit system is lifted.

When will it end?

Sobyanin said that the pass system will remain in force until April 30.





