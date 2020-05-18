RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#90 :: Monday, 18 May 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#90 :: Monday, 18 May 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Intellinews: Russian population is moving west. The Russian population is leaving the mono-cities of the interior and moving west in search of a better quality of life.
2. Moscow Times: Russia Is a ‘Distinct Civilization,’ Putin Says.
3. www.rt.com: Putin calls Russia a ‘distinct civilization’ that needs to be SAVED with homegrown high-tech. [DJ: Interview: youtube.com/watch?v=f0UMfdmgQRU]
4. AFP: Russian PM Says Growth of New Coronavirus Cases Stopped.
5. The Bell: Why so few COVID-19 deaths? – thebell.io/en/why-so-few-covid-19-deaths/
6. www.rt.com: CNN claims Covid-19 ‘devastated’ Moscow … Just because Russia actually bothers to test & isolate its sick – rt.com/news/488897-moscow-devastated-coronavirus-cnn/
7. Financial Times: Letter: Russia’s crisis response deserves fairer coverage. From Andrey Kelin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK.
8. www.rt.com: Normal life in Moscow will resume ONLY after 60% of residents have Covid-19 immunity – official.
9. TASS: Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity.
10. TASS: 27 Russian regions ready to ease coronavirus lockdowns, PM says.
11. Meduza: To maintain social distancing, Russian regulators say planes should be no more than half full.
12. RFE/RL: U.S. To Send Ventilators To Russia Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases, VOA Reports.
13. Moscow Times: Profit Slumps Herald More Trouble Ahead for Russia’s Corporate Giants. Russian companies’ first quarter financial results are already showing the impact of the coronavirus. The worst is yet to come.
14. www.rt.com: Dump the dollar: Russia has now gotten rid of over 96% of its US debt holdings.
15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia follows China’s lead by dumping US securities.
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Shock Resistance Prevention: Lessons From the 2020 Pandemic – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/shock-resistance-prevention-lessons/
17. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Biological Warfare and Covid19
– gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/05/17/biological-warfare-and-covid19/
18. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Forbes Global 2000 Shows Nothing Can Stop Russia’s Oil Beasts.
19. Intellinews: Florian Willershausen, Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over. The world is pre-occupied with the coronavirus pandemic, but the climate crisis is still running in the background and needs to be dealt with.
20. Russia in Global Affairs: PROTECTING PEACE, EARTH, AND FREEDOM OF CHOICE FOR ALL COUNTRIES. NEW IDEAS FOR RUSSIA’S FOREIGN POLICY. REPORT OF THE HSE UNIVERSITY. – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/peace-earth-freedom-new-ideas-russias-foreign-policy/
21. RFE/RL: World Should Take ‘Declining Power’ Russia ‘More Seriously,’ Says Political Analyst Nye.
22. The Insider: Reinventing Russia and imagining peace. James Sherr explains why a compromise with Russia that respects core Western principles is an illusion – theins.ru/uncategorized/219494?lang=en
23. South China Morning Post: Coronavirus poses test for Russia and China’s friendship – scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3084704/coronavirus-poses-test-russia-and-chinas-friendship
24. Infobrics.org: Normalized relations with Russia can improve Baltic economies during pandemic – infobrics.org/post/30905/
25. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US providing oil support to Lukashenko.
26. Forbes.com: Russia’s Bolshoi Has ‘Optimistic’ Plans For Return Of Ballet After Coronavirus Closure.
27. Russia Beyond: 10 most Russian things…according to Russians! – rbth.com/lifestyle/332187-most-russian-things
28. Interfax: Victims of Stalin’s deportation commemorated in Crimea.
29. AP: Ukraine’s Overburdened Doctors in Desperate Virus Fight.
30. Wall Street Journal: Ukraine’s Zelensky Finds Battling Corruption Is Harder in Real Life Than It Was on TV. The comedian rose to power pledging to end conflict with Russia and root out graft.
31. www.rt.com: NO PROOF to support ‘Russian assassin’ story, Czech govt concedes – yet minister claims suspicions are still ‘credible’ – rt.com/news/488907-czech-russian-assassin-no-evidence/
32. National Review: David Harsanyi, Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory.
[also: nationalreview.com/2020/05/michael-flynn-unmasking-real-story-is-when-he-was-not-masked-in-the-first-place/]
33. Wall Street Journal editorial: Team Obama’s Unmasking Dodge. Biden, Clapper and Brennan serve up dubious answers.
34. TASS: ‘Horrible trap’: Diplomat excoriates US talking heads who parrot ‘Russian meddling’ claims.
35. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russiagate (Ukrainegate): The Democratic Party’s Failed Coup and Its Grave Consequences.
36. Washington Post: Evelyn Farkas, Russia is interfering in our elections again. And Trump supporters are emulating Russian tactics.
37. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the RBC media holding on current international issues, Moscow, May 15, 2020 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4129782
You must log in to post a comment.