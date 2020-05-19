JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Overburdened Doctors in Desperate Virus Fight” – AP

“… [The] … broken or substandard equipment, a lack of drugs, low wages [] reflect[] the meltdown of Ukraine’s health care system … quickly overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic even with the country’s relatively low number of cases. Ukraine’s corruption-plagued economy has been weakened by six years of war with Russia-backed separatists in the east. … Zelenskiy’s year-old administration inherited an underfunded health care system … further crippled by a reform launched by his predecessor that drastically cut state subsidies. … [leaving] Ukraine’s hospitals without vital equipment. …”