RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#71 :: Friday, 17 April 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#71 :: Friday, 17 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The Unz Review: Comment on “Putler Closing the American Mind” – unz.com/akarlin/putler-closing-the-american-mind/
2. www.rt.com: Alarming record: Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 4,000.
3. TASS: Putin gives instructions to start preparations for coronavirus vaccine production.
4. Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Russia’s Putin to Postpone Victory Day Parade. Kremlin leader promises to hold festivities after pandemic retreats but gives no new date.
5. TASS: Kommersant: Putin postpones Victory Day parade.
6. www.rt.com: Moscow could soon look like NEW YORK as coronavirus sweeps Russian capital – top virologist.
7. TASS: US rejects request to house stranded Russian nationals on seized diplomatic property.
8. Asia Times: Giovanni Pigni, Russia’s leadership vacuum grows as virus spreads. President Vladimir Putin has prudently delegated authority and taken a back seat amid the accelerating pandemic.
[https://asiatimes.com/2020/04/russias-leadership-vacuum-grows-as-virus-spreads/]
9. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 16 APRIL 2020.
10. Global News (Canada): Matthew Fisher, Coronavirus will strain Russia’s already troubled health care system – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/04/16/russian-federation-sitrep-16-april-2020/
11. New York Times: How Bubonic Plague Has Helped Russia Fight the Coronavirus. A network of health centers formed by the Soviet Union in the 1920s is providing expertise in quarantines and epidemic response for Covid-19.
12. RFE/RL: The Week In Russia: The Coronavirus And Kremlin Control.
13. Verso Books: Five book plan: The making of Putin’s Russia. As Vladimir Putin attempts to extend his grip on power into the future, Tony Wood, author of new-in-paperback Russia Without Putin, picks out five books that will help us think about how Russia works, and where Putin’s power came from in the first place.
14. TASS: Moscow aware of only 6 Russian schoolkids who returned home from US. According to the diplomat, Washington still has not submitted lists of names and phone numbers of the Russian students to Moscow.
15. TASS: Economic Development Minister rules out possibility of new default in Russia.
16. Financial Times: Russian oil groups wrangle over Opec deal. Dispute about how to share output cuts throws country’s pledge into doubt.
17. Moscow Times: Russia’s Aeroflot Cancels International Flight Sales Until August.
18. International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS): Nigel Gould-Davies, Russia’s failed OPEC gamble. Last week’s OPEC+ agreement on new production cuts brings to an end six weeks of energy market turbulence. For Russia, the affair has been a big setback. It has lost out economically and, even more, politically.
19. Meduza: The president without a plan. Alexander Lukashenko still insists nobody’s going to die from COVID-19. What on earth is happening in Belarus?
20. www.rt.com: Shishir Upadhyaya and Danielle Ryan, WHO first? It’s time to revamp global institutions and prepare for a new post-Covid world order – rt.com/news/486042-who-funding-trump-reform/
21. Russia Matters: William Tobey, Simon Saradzhyan and Nickolas Roth, Maintaining Nuclear Safety and Security During the COVID-19 Crisis. (excerpt)
22. Valdai Discussion Club: Richard Weitz and Tamara Kolesnikova, From the Cold War Era to a New Nuclear Weapons Limitation Mechanism. Is it possible to move from the bilateral relations of the Cold War era to the creation of a new, multilateral system for limiting nuclear weapons?
23. www.strategic-culture.org: Philip Giraldi, The Russians Get Blamed Again, but Who Is Really Subverting American Democracy? – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/04/16/the-russians-get-blamed-again-but-who-is-really-subverting-american-democracy/
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE GOSPEL VERSION OF RUSSIA – CATHERINE BELTON AND SERGEI PUGACHEV PREACH A SERMON FOR RUPERT MURDOCH TO SELL, AND FOR LUKE HARDING TO PROSELYTISE – johnhelmer.net/the-gospel-version-of-russia-catherine-belton-and-sergei-pugachev-preach-a-sermon-for-rupert-murdoch-to-sell-and-for-luke-harding-to-proselytise/print/
25. Mother Jones: David Corn, Adam Schiff: Russia Is Still Interfering With US Elections-and Trump Is Covering It Up. The Intelligence Committee chair says the president is holding back information.
You must log in to post a comment.