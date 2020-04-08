RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#64 :: Wednesday, 8 April 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#64 :: Wednesday, 8 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
DJ: FYI: Review of “The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America” – cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol52no2/intelligence-in-recent-public-literature-1.html
1. Facebook: Fred Weir, “Oil price war and Covid-19: three factors supporting Russia’s resilience amid the crisis”
2. Scope Ratings: Russia’s buffers enable robust fiscal response to low oil price and Covid-19 fallout.
3. www.rt.com: Diana Bruk ‘I told you a crisis was coming!’ There’s nothing more relaxing for a Russian than a pandemic-induced disaster – rt.com/op-ed/485253-pandemic-disaster-russians-prepared/
4. TASS: Putin calls for enduring self-isolation to turn the tide in struggle against COVID-19.
5. TASS: Russia has means to solve problems in any coronavirus scenario, says Putin
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on coronavirus pandemic development and preventive measures – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63173
7. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with regional heads on combatting the spread of the coronavirus in Russia – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63176
8. Government.ru: Meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation – government.ru/en/news/39436/
9. www.rt.com: Doctors & nurses on frontline in battle against Covid-19, says Putin as he gives them pay rise & same health benefits as military.
10. TASS: RBC: Russian authorities have accumulated a cash cushion in 18 trillion – tass.ru/ekonomika/8187905?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews
11. Oilprice.com: Money Is Flooding Into Russia Despite Crashing Oil Prices.
12. TASS: Izvestia: Half of Russian companies seek optimization due to coronavirus.
13. The Economist: Washing his hands of it. As covid-19 spreads, Vladimir Putin is invisible. Russia’s indispensable leader is strangely absent from the fight against the pandemic.
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Are Russians Finally Sick of Putin? Putin’s move to extend his rule beyond its expected end in 2024 has worked against the president. Meanwhile, the new coronavirus and falling ruble have proved more effective than any action by the opposition aimed at damaging Putin’s ratings.
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Russia’s Leaders Are Self-Isolating From Their People. The fight against the new coronavirus in Russia is being led not by politicians oriented on the public mood, but by managers serving their boss. This is why the authorities’ actions appear first insufficient, then excessive; first belated, then premature.
16. TASS: Aeroflot flight bringing Americans back home lands in NYC.
17. www.rt.com: Oil price war came at the worst possible time, and a truce between Moscow and Riyadh can’t come too soon – rt.com/op-ed/485272-oil-war-saudi-arabia-russia/
18. Bloomberg: Russia Skeptical of U.S. Contribution to Global Oil-Cut Deal
19. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Trump over the moon to grab lunar resources.
20. CNet.com: How to watch NASA and Russia launch a new crew to the ISS on Thursday.
21. TASS: New START extension may give time to create similar multilateral system, Medvedev says – tass.com/politics/1141629
22. The Hill: William Courtney and John Lauder, New START is not NAFTA.
23. Awful Avalanche: How Moscow Dealt With Plagues In The Past – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/08/how-moscow-dealt-with-plagues-in-the-past-part-iii/
24. www.rt.com: No Covid-19 fake news on RT, EU accusations are ‘problematic’ – UK watchdog – rt.com/news/485230-eu-russian-disinformation-debunked/
25. https://reframingrussia.com: Stephen Hutchings and Vera Tolz, The Challenge to Counter-Disinformation Analysts: A COVID-19 Case Study for Policy Makers and Journalists. (excerpt) [Reframing Russia for the Global Mediasphere: From Cold War to “Information War” is an Arts and Humanities Research Council funded collaboration between The University of Manchester and The Open University.]
You must log in to post a comment.