RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#18 :: Monday, 27 January 20200

1. BMB Russia: Demographics.
2. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Dozens of drugs available to treat ‘coronavirus,’ but global epidemic possible by March – Moscow experts – rt.com/russia/479293-coronavirus-epidemic-possible-march-russia/
3. Foreign Policy: Reid Standish, For Russia, Impeachment Can’t Be Over Soon Enough. Despite the shadow cast by election interference, many leading Russians-even Putin-would like to get back to normal dealings.
4. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Who’s who in the new Russian government. The whole Russian government quit on January 15. We run down who is who in the new administration of PM Mikhail Mishustin.
5. Noyardstick.com: András Tóth-Czifra, Putin’s endgame. NY Dispatches: What we know and what we don’t.
6. The Bell: Who’s who in the new Russian government – thebell.io/en/who-s-who-in-the-new-government/
7. Moscow Times: How Mikhail Mishustin Rose to the Top: Old Ties, Savvy and a Knack for Systems. Vladimir Putin shocked the world when he named a little-known tax chief his number two. We delve into the new Russian prime minister’s background.
8. Bloomberg: Putin Decides Low-Growth Russia Could Use Help From Keynes.
9. Bloomberg: Putin’s Key Kremlin Aide on Ukraine Unrest Resigns, Ally Says.
10. BMB Russia: Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov.
11. www.rt.com: Long-time Putin aide Vladislav Surkov leaving Kremlin ‘over Ukraine course shift,’ reports claim.
13. TASS: Kremlin’s strategy towards Ukraine never been based on confrontation, spokesman says.
14. RFE/RL: Putin Calls For Review Of Case Of Opposition Activist Kotov.
15. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Russian daily says ex-premier to keep residence, security guards. (Re Medvedev)
16. New York Times: Ivan Krastev, Vladimir Putin’s New Orchestra. The players are being rearranged, but the conductor remains the same.
17. The Hill: Joseph Dresen, Vladimir Putin will not be president for life but he is sure to have power.
18. TASS: Putin recommends investment protection laws to be passed by April 30 – Kremlin.
19. TASS: Most Russians unafraid of losing job over artificial intelligence – poll.
20. The Arab Weekly: Lavrov set to carry forward Russia’s ambitious foreign policy. Lavrov’s experience and energy will further Russia’s defiant position and the geopolitical muscle it exercises within the UN Security Council.
21. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, The Fate of the China-Russia Alliance. The Moscow-Beijing collaborative relations have already yielded major shifts in the military balance in the Asia-Pacific two times. Will the third time be a global transformation?
22. The Diplomat: Yuan Jiang, Who’s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge? Addressing the persistent myth that China seeks a demographic takeover of the Russian Far East.
23. The Unz Review: Israel Shamir, The Battle for Auschwitz – II – unz.com/ishamir/battle-for-auschwitz-ii/
24. Forbes.com: Kenneth Rapoza, In Odd Twist, Russia’s Gazprom ‘Saves’ Ukraine’s Naftogaz. Putin may have lit a fire under Ukraine’s new government. But in a good way.
25. Visegrad Insight: David Marples, The Quest for Hegemony. Russia Needs to Recognise the Independence of Ukraine. – visegradinsight.eu/quest-hegemony-russia-ukraine/?fbclid=IwAR2FN3daaxAxf8ErOwU7Q8z6CQUwVuqW0QJ1f_8kYJujXHK-aZ1dsxdB3kI
26. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, STRIKING BACK – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/01/24/striking-back/
27. Sunday Times (UK): Ex-MI6 spy ‘fabricated dossier on Trump and prostitutes’. (Re Christopher Steele)
28. Salon.com: Michael Lind, The debunked “Russian influence” nonsense is infantilizing liberals. The Russian money spent to influence the election was negligible. Its persistence as an explanation is bad for Dems.
29. Counterpunch: Fred Gardner, NewGuard Can Save You From Putin! – counterpunch.org/2020/01/27/newguard-can-save-you-from-putin/
30. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman and Dennis Pennington, A Four-Hundred-Year-Old Grudge Meets a Line in the Sand. (re Poland and Russia) – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/01/24/a-four-hundred-year-old-grudge-meets-a-line-in-the-sand/#more-513
