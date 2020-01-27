JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Key Kremlin Aide on Ukraine Unrest Resigns, Ally Says” – Bloomberg/ Ilya Arkhipov

“… Putin’s longtime … aide Vladislav Surkov, … responsible for handling separatist forces in Ukraine, quit over unspecified policy differences, said his longtime ally Alexei Chesnakov. … Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no official decree on Surkov’s resignation and … no change in policy. The contradictory statements come at a time of new hopes for ending the violence in eastern Ukraine, where Russia backs separatists in … Donbas and Luhansk …. Putin and … Ukrainian counterpart … Zelenskiy, have agreed to continue prisoner exchanges and the withdrawal of some troops. The two will hold a second meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming months to try … to end the conflict. …”