RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#17 :: Friday, 24 January 2020

Johnson's Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#17 :: Friday, 24 January 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#17 :: Friday, 24 January 2020
1. TASS: Kremlin says public vote on constitutional amendments won’t be formality.
2. RFE/RL: Russian Activists Launch ‘Public Campaign’ Against Putin’s ‘Constitutional Coup’
3. BMB Russia: Constitutional Reform.
4. BMB Russia: New Government.
5. Meduza: Who are Russia’s new cabinet members? Part two: the ministers.
6. Moscow Times: Who Is Olga Lyubimova, Russia’s New Culture Minister? Cultural figures are of two minds about the appointment.
7. The Calvert Journal: Will Russia’s latest culture minister herald a new era of creative freedom? The appointment of Russia’s last culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky, brought a new era of Kremlin policy that emphasised “traditional Russian values”. Does the entrance of his successor, Olga Lyubimova, mean the tables have finally turned?
8. The Independent (UK): Oliver Carroll, Is Putin in a hurry to leave? Russian parliament rushes through constitutional shake-up. Analysis: Nobody knows what the president’s real intentions are but one logical inference of the detail of his constitutional reform is that he wants out
9. Sharon Tennison: Shake-up in the Kremlin? Putin Selects a New Leader?
10. Intellinews.com: Russian industry hoping for a better 2020.
11. Kremlin.ru: Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism forum – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62646
12. The Times of Israel: Among dozens of world leaders in Jerusalem, Putin proves the dominant presence. Speaking at two ceremonies, making headlines for days in the lead-up to Holocaust Forum, president sets out Russia’s WWII and Shoah narrative, exudes authority, boosts Netanyahu.
13. The Economist: Memory wipe. Vladimir Putin wants to rehabilitate Stalin’s pact with Hitler. Russia’s latest disinformation campaign is aimed at Poland and the EU.
14. Financial Times: The Bridge – the political power of gas pipelines to Europe. Thane Gustafson demonstrates the realpolitik of energy supply in geopolitical relations with Russia.
15. Interfax: Mechanism for settling incidents between Russian, U.S. militaries in Syria working without failures – Russian military expert.
16. TASS: Izvestia: Putin calls on UN Security Council members to join forces for peace.
17. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at a general meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, Moscow, January 21, 2020 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4003236
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov’s Remarks at the Federal Academy for Security Policy – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/igor-ivanov-s-remarks-at-the-federal-academy-for-security-policy/
19. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian pundit views results of global players’ policy in last decade. (Oleg Bondarenko)
20. www.strategic-culture.org: Matthew Ehret, Putin Calls for a New System Guided by the UN Charter…But Is It Possible? – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/01/23/putin-calls-for-new-system-guided-by-un-charter-but-possible/
21. Infobrics: Russia’s skilled balancing in Asia and elsewhere.
22. UNIAN (Kyiv): Most citizens say officials must speak Ukrainian during working hours.
23. TASS: 75% of Ukrainian citizens support free use of Russian language in private life.
24. http://natyliesbaldwin.com: KIEV GOVERNMENT TELLS ISRAEL TO SIT DOWN & SHUT UP ABOUT GLORIFICATION OF NAZIS IN UKRAINE – natyliesbaldwin.com/2020/01/kiev-government-tells-israel-to-sit-down-shut-up-about-glorification-of-nazis-in-ukraine/
25. Transitions Online: David Stulik, Ten Successes of Ukraine in 2019 That You Don’t Know About but Should. A long-time EU diplomat in Kyiv isn’t afraid of proclaiming an unabashed celebration of the country’s progress. From Euromaidan Press.
26. Washington Post: Jessica Pisano, Yes, Putin cares about Trump’s impeachment trial – but not for the reason you might imagine. He has another target in mind.
27. Reuters: Trump ‘Made a Religious Man Out of Vladimir Putin,’ Jokes Schiff.
28. Antiwar.com: Daniel Lazare, Adam Schiff’s Very Scary Warmongering Speech – original.antiwar.com/Daniel_Lazare/2020/01/23/adam-schiffs-very-scary-warmongering-speech/
29. Kennan Institute: Sergey Parkhomenko, The Near-Instant Death of Russia’s Constitution.
30. The New Yorker: HOW PUTIN CONTROLS RUSSIA. (interview with Masha Lipman)
