RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#50 :: Wednesday, 9 March 2022

1. The National Interest: David C. Hendrickson, How America Can Really Help Ukraine. The United States needs to start thinking about solutions that will lessen the number of people killed. That’s different from devoting all our efforts to hurting the Russians.

2. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven and William Hartung, Biden is right to rule out a ‘no-fly zone’ in Ukraine. It would not only split NATO, but could end up being one of the most disastrous foreign policy gambits ever taken by the US.

3. Washington Post editorial: For the dangerous skies over Ukraine, a calibrated NATO response works best.

4. MSNBC: Zeeshan Aleem, Russia’s Ukraine invasion may have been preventable. The U.S. refused to reconsider Ukraine’s NATO status as Putin threatened war. Experts say that was a huge mistake.

5. New York Times: Hate for Putin’s Russia Consumes Ukraine. Much of the bitterness is directed at President Vladimir V. Putin, but Ukrainians also chastise ordinary Russians, calling them complicit.

6. The Guardian: Ukraine’s pro-Russian monasteries draw local suspicion. War has sharpened the split between Ukraine and Russia’s Orthodox churches, with some historic sites in Ukraine still loyal to Moscow.

7. https://waronfakes.com

8. Washington Post: Leon Aron, Why Putin needs to watch his back.

9. Forbes.com: Mark Cancian, Here’s The Deal That Could End The Russia-Ukraine War Now.

10. Intellinews: Rescuing family as Ukraine implodes.

11. New York Times: Ukrainians Find That Relatives in Russia Don’t Believe It’s a War. Many Ukrainians are encountering a confounding and frustrating backlash from family members in Russia who have bought into the official Kremlin messaging.

12. Twitter: Andrei V Kozyrev, Is Putin rational?

13. www.rt.com: ‘We will never go back to Ukraine’: DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT. An interview with a pro-Russian DPR militant from Odessa.

14. Canadian Dimension: Andrei Tsygankov, Ukraine: How to avoid escalation and end the war. The main goal must be to facilitate peace in Ukraine with a view to maintaining shared security in wider Europe and beyond.

15. Intelliews: Ben Aris, Has Putin gone mad? “All insane people are actually acting rationally, it’s is just their perception of reality that is distorted.”

16. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, You won’t know what hit you and why.

17. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Ukrainian Refugees.

18. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with female aircrew members of Russian airlines.

19. Foreign Affairs: Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage, What If Russia Loses? A Defeat for Moscow Won’t Be a Clear Victory for the West.

20. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David Speedie, Putin’s War is Wrong – So is Blacklisting Russian Artists.

21. The Atlantic: Tom Nichols, Stay Calm, America. Putin’s violence may still get worse. But Americans shouldn’t root for a dangerous escalation of hostilities.

22. CovertAction Magazine: Oliver Boyd-Barrett, The Crisis in Ukraine is a Planetary Crisis Provoked by the U.S. that Threatens Nuclear War.

23. New York Times: Thomas Friedman, The Cancellation of Mother Russia Is Underway.

24. Change.org: End the Invasion of Ukraine Now! Appeal by Russian studies specialists.

25. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with TV channels RT, NBC News, ABC News, ITN, France 24 and the PRC Media Corporation, Moscow, March 3, 2022.

