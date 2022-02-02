RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#26 :: Wednesday, 2 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#26 :: Wednesday, 2 February 2022

1. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Text of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mr. Sergey Lavrov`s written message on Indivisibility of Security addressed to the Heads of Foreign / External Affairs Ministers / Secretaries of the US, Canada and several European countries – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1796679/

2. Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations: Statement and right of reply by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC meeting on threats to international peace and security. (Ukraine) – russiaun.ru/en/news/310122o

3. Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations: Remarks to the Press by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia following the UNSC meeting on threats to international peace and security (Ukraine) – russiaun.ru/en/news/stakeout_310122

4. Meduza: ‘We have other problems’. As the world worries about an all-out war between Russia and Ukraine, Meduza reports from the border with the Donbas.

5. Moscow Times: ‘I Haven’t Forgotten That Ukraine Is My Homeland’: Donbas Natives in Russia Dread New War. Many refugees from Eastern Ukraine hope for annexation by Russia, but emotional ties to the country of their birth remain.

6. Russia in Global Affairs: Why Putin Won’t Go to War over Ukraine? (Fyodor Lukyanov) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/why-putin-wont-go-war/

7. rt.com: US & NATO security responses to Russia leaked to media. Western countries have refused concessions amid a tense standoff with Russia, newspaper claims. – rt.com/russia/548032-us-nato-responses-russia/

8. Reuters: Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war.

9. rt.com: Putin reveals thoughts on US response to Russian security proposals. Moscow’s security concerns have been ignored, Vladimir Putin has insisted, following the US’s response to Russia’s proposals – rt.com/russia/547997-putin-us-security-deal-response/

10. Valdai Discussion Club: Timoferi Bordachev, Great Power Politics and the Ukrainian Issue. The movement of troops is combined with the threat of economic sanctions, and the appeal to international law and institutions are combined with clear examples of disregard for weak states. Indeed, it was worthwhile for international politics to accumulate such experience and tools over several centuries in order for us to wait for a crisis where all these measures would become available to an interested observer. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/great-power-politics-and-the-ukrainian-issue/

11. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Galen Carpenter, With Russia & China, America’s righteous crusader routine is getting old. The question remains, are U.S. policy elites aware of how their actions are perceived abroad, or do they know and just don’t care?

12. The Nation: Anatol Lieven, Putin, Put’n, and Peace in Ukraine. How we can emerge from crisis without war.

https://www.thenation.com/article/world/putin-ukraine-peace/

13. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexey Gromyko, Diplomacy vs Brinkmanship.

https://russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/diplomacy-vs-brinkmanship/

14. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, The exit from the Ukraine crisis that’s hiding in plain sight.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/02/01/exit-ukraine-crisis-thats-hiding-plain-sight/

15. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, America’s Putin Psychosis. Rather than examining the perspective of Russian national security interests, U.S. officials wrongly think the fate of European peace is the hands of a single man: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.



16. Consortium News: Michael Brenner, Ukraine: Guides to Reflection .This crisis is rooted in Washington’s obsession with Russia, writes Michael Brenner. The country’s Phoenix-like rise from the ashes has been unsettling to politicos, policy-makers and think tankers alike.



17. Moscow Times: Peter Rutland,, Russia Has Upper Hand on Energy Sanctions. The West has promised a tough sanctions package against Moscow if it invades Ukraine. But when it comes to energy, Russia holds most of the cards.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/02/01/russia-has-upper-hand-on-energy-sanctions-a76218

18. Counterpunch: Norman Solomon, U.S. to Russia: Do as We Say, Not as We Do.



19. Time.com: Anatol Lieven, Russia Has Been Warning About Ukraine for Decades. The West Should Have Listened.

https://time.com/6141806/russia-ukraine-threats/

20. rt.com: Elizaveta Naumova, How the Ukraine crisis divided European countries. In the light of the latest “Russian threat” to Ukraine, the European Union turns out to be not really united.

https://www.rt.com/news/547994-ukraine-crisis-divided-european-countries/

21. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, The West Has Responded to Russia’s Ultimatum. Is It Enough? In its negotiations with the West, Russia is behaving not like a country preparing to wage war, but like a country that, if necessary, can afford to do so.

https://carnegiemoscow.org/commentary/86326

22. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Biden’s resolute campaign of deterrence against Russia in Ukraine.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/02/01/bidens-resolute-campaign-deterrence-against-russia-ukraine/

23. Washington Post: Michael McFaul, Vladimir Putin does not think like we do.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/01/26/vladimir-putin-does-not-think-like-we-do/

24. The National Interest: Ira Straus, Should America Help Ukraine Hit Back Inside Russia? Ukraine and Taiwan urgently need to be armed to deter their aggressive neighbors on their own. It is their natural willingness to hit back when attacked, and hit back inside Russian and Chinese territory, that would make their threats more credible than ours, as well as less risky to the world.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/should-america-help-ukraine-hit-back-inside-russia-200037

25. www.rt.com: Mikhail Khodarenok, The weapons Russia should send to the Donbass now.

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/547850-weapons-russia-send-donbass/

