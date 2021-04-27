RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#90 :: Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#90 :: Tuesday, 27 April 2021
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65443
2. Kremlin.ru: Executive Order on measures (countermeasures) in response to unfriendly actions of foreign states – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65437
3. TASS: Izvestia: US, Czech Republic, Baltic states may be declared ‘unfriendly’ by Russia.
4. AFP: Pandemic Reverses Years of Rising Life Expectancy in Russia.
5. rt.com: It’s globally praised, works well & is registered in 60 nations, so why do more Russians not want the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine? – rt.com/russia/521959-population-want-covid19-vaccine/
6. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, The regional races
7. Meduza: Meduza is a ‘foreign agent’ now. What’s next? Spoiler: We don’t know.
8. Interfax: Moscow City Court prohibits certain FBK activities as part of prosecution service’s motion for ban on FBK.
9. AP: Moscow court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation.
10. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Russia needs liberals in politics, but failure of Navalny movement shows futility of street protests & reliance on foreign backers – rt.com/russia/522231-liberals-politics-navalny-failure/
11. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, HOW TO WRITE A BAD ARTICLE ABOUT RUSSIA – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/26/how-to-write-a-bad-article-about-russia/
12. Bloomberg: Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro
13. TASS: US presents no proof Russia was behind SolarWinds hack — expert – tass.com/politics/1283657
14. Newsweek: Joshua Shifrinson, Russia: A Problem, Not a Threat
15. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, The successful campaign to block Matthew Rojansky’s appointment is ominous for Biden’s Russia policy
16. rt.com: A year after Trump pulled America out of ‘Open Skies’ treaty, Russia says it will also exit unless Biden soon agrees to rejoin – rt.com/russia/522245-open-skies-biden-rejoin/
17. Moscow Times: Maria Shagina, Don’t Underestimate Importance of Joe Biden’s First Sanctions Move. The U.S. has paved the way for much tougher measures in the future, should Russia not change its behavior.
18. Responsible Statecraft: Geoffrey Roberts, Restraining Russia through friendship: Lessons from the 19th century. The late historian Paul Schroeder offered insights into how to bring Russia into a collective security arrangement.
19. Moscow Times: Most Russians Support Annexation of Crimea – Poll.
20. History News Network: Walter Moss, Russia vs. Ukraine Redux? Mapping the Way Forward from the Recent Past
21. TASS: Kommersant: Ukraine launches preparations for Putin-Zelensky meeting.
22. TASS: Zelensky’s statement about meeting with Putin is a gimmick — Ukrainian expert.
23. Twitter: Michael McFaul, Ukraine is the frontline state in the battle for security and democracy in Europe.
24. Intellinews: Zelenskiy’s popularity recovers a little in polls, but his Servant of the People Party rating still falling.
25. University Consortium: The UC Interview Series: Prof. Robert Legvold.
