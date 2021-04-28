JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation” – AP

“A Moscow court … restricted … an organization founded by … Navalny, pending a decision on whether it and his offices across Russia should be outlawed as extremist groups. … another step in the sweeping crackdown on Navalny, his allies and his political infrastructure. The Moscow prosecutor’s office … [has] petitioned the court to label the foundation and Navalny’s network of regional offices as extremist groups and effectively outlaw their activities. … [which] would be a crippling blow to the beleaguered team of Navalny, … Putin’s most prominent critic. Navalny has been behind bars since January, and many of his aides and associates were arrested or face criminal charges. …”