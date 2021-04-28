JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation” – AP

Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Nonprofits, Activists, NGO's, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“A Moscow court … restricted … an organization founded by … Navalny, pending a decision on whether it and his offices across Russia should be outlawed as extremist groups. … another step in the sweeping crackdown on Navalny, his allies and his political infrastructure. The Moscow prosecutor’s office … [has] petitioned the court to label the foundation and Navalny’s network of regional offices as extremist groups and effectively outlaw their activities. … [which] would be a crippling blow to the beleaguered team of Navalny, … Putin’s most prominent critic. Navalny has been behind bars since January, and many of his aides and associates were arrested or face criminal charges. …”

Click here for: “Moscow court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation” – AP/ Daria Litvinova, Anna Frants


[Navalny image is file photo from another occasion, adapted from original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg by Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,