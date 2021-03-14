RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#53 :: Sunday, 14 March 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#53 :: Sunday, 14 March 2021

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. www.rt.com: Police disrupt Moscow summit of banned pro-Western group linked to UK-based former-oligarch Khodorkovsky, making dozens of arrests.

2. US News and World Report: Russia, U.S. Locked in Propaganda War Over Vaccines. The claim from the Kremlin – which U.S. experts say is likely true – comes as world powers race for greater ‘vaccine diplomacy.’ And the U.S. is falling behind.

3. Irrussianaility: Paul Robinson, SHOCK REVELATION: PUTIN WANTS STABILITY IN THE USA.

4. TASS: West’s actions have precipitated regulation of cyberspace, says Russian diplomat.

5. Paul Goble: ‘Blocking Social Media Only Intensifies Popular Anger at the Authorities,’ Experts Say.

6. Meduza: ‘He’s quite lucky they brought him to us’. Meduza special correspondent Maxim Solpov reports from Kolchugino, where Alexey Navalny was in custody until just recently.

7. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Asymmetry in US-Russia-China triangle.

8. Antiwar.com: Johanna Ross, The Atlantic Council’s Russia ‘Post-Regime Change’ Report Is a Work of Fantasy.

9. The Bell: Russia’s Eurovision entry sends progressive message.

10. Washington Examiner: State Department suggests US can’t thwart ‘virtually complete’ Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

11. Russian International Affairs Council: Ivan Timofeev, Sanctions Against Russia: A Look into 2021.

12. Bloomberg: EU Officials Plot Lighter Touch on Russia But It’s a Tough Sell.

13. Valdai Discussion Club: What Expects Relations Between Russia and Europe? When the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry speaks of Russia’s readiness to cut relations with the European Union, it is, of course, a formal reflection of what the parties have already achieved in reducing the real volume and content of these relations, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev.

14. Sunday Times (UK): UK’s new foreign policy — Russia is No 1 danger.

15. New York Times: Born in Soviet Exile, They Might Die in a Russian One. Many victims of Stalin’s gulag are still unable to return to their families’ hometowns. Despite a court order, Moscow isn’t helping them.

16. CovertAction Magazine: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Is Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny a Key Prop in a Psychological Warfare Operation Designed to Bring Down Vladimir Putin?

17. Washington Post: Henry Owen, China and Russia’s proposed lunar research station is an ominous sign for the West.

18. Washington Post editorial: Ukraine’s president again comes under U.S. pressure — this time, for good reason.

19. Awful Avalanche: Will Spring Bring New War to Donbass? – Part IV.

20. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine Versus Donbass: Conquer Or Starve? – Part I.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...