RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#45 :: Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#45 :: Wednesday, 3 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#45 :: Wednesday, 3 March 2021
1. Intellinews: U.S. sanctions Russian officials over Navalny
2. TASS: Kommersant: Moscow gears up to retaliate against US, European sanctions.
3. Le Monde diplomatique: Hélène Richard, Russian opposition leader thorn in the Kremlin’s side. How much of a threat is Alexey Navalny? Alexey Navalny, behind bars again, has now been transferred to a penal colony. Western governments call for his release and talk of sanctions, but the Kremlin has not yielded to this pressure.
4. Awful Avalanche: Navalny’s New Life – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/02/navalnys-new-life/
5. New York Times: ‘Your Personality Deforms’: Navalny Sent to Notoriously Harsh Prison. Convicts in the isolation unit at Penal Colony No. 2 are forced to stand for hours with their hands clasped behind their backs, forbidden to make eye contact with the guards.
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Sanctions risk on Russia is over-priced. The markets have been marking Russian assets and the ruble down as they fear looming US sanctions on Russia will be harsh. Those fears are very likely overblown.
7. Reuters: Special Report: In Germany’s Black Forest, Putin critic Navalny gathered strength and resolve.
8. TASS: Putin urges authorities to fend off attempts to draw teens into illegal rallies – tass.com/politics/1262281
9. rt.com: Navalny-linked Doctors’ Alliance branded ‘foreign agent’ by Russian Ministry of Justice for overseas funding & political activism – rt.com/russia/517080-doctors-alliance-navalny-foreign-agent-link/
10. TASS: Izvestia: Russia likely to boost oil exports to US.
11. rt.com: As Biden bans export of defense articles to Russia, ‘bewildered’ Moscow reveals it hasn’t received US weapons since WWII – rt.com/russia/517065-washington-sanctions-navalny-poisoning/
12. The National Interest: Daniel Kochis, It’s Time to Checkmate Nord Stream II. In this game of geopolitical chess, there can be only one winning outcome.
13. Moscow Times: Moscow Hotel Bookings Surpass European Cities Facing Virus Restrictions.
14. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOW THE NATO ALLIANCE IS FIGHTING RUSSIA’S SPUTNIK V VACCINE WITH SUBSIDIES FROM STATE BUDGETS AND THE GATES FOUNDATION, HIDDEN BY THE FINANCIAL TIMES – johnhelmer.net/how-the-nato-alliance-is-fighting-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-with-subsidies-from-state-budgets-and-the-gates-foundation-hidden-by-the-financial-times/print/
15. AFP: U.S. Investor Calvey Wants ‘To Stay in Russia’ After Trial.
16. The American Conservative: Robert Merry, A Russian Class In Geopolitics 101. Whether in Ukraine or Georgia, Vladimir Putin’s actions shouldn’t come as a surprise to an aggressive United States.
17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden set to inflict wounds on Eurasia – indianpunchline.com/biden-set-to-inflict-wounds-on-eurasia/
18. TASS: Izvestia: Armenia’s opposition demands snap elections in April.
19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Anna Ohanyan, Peace and Reform: Europe’s Role in the Post-Karabakh War Caucasus. Europe has a role to play in rebuilding the South Caucasus and promoting a sustainable future. One important dividend would be democracy promotion in the region. A Russian-enforced peace could be remarkably conducive to that end – carnegie.ru/commentary/83987
20. The Cipher Brief: Walter Pincus, A Glimpse of Bill Burns’ CIA – thecipherbrief.com/column/fine-print/a-glimpse-of-bill-burns-cia
21. TASS: Russian president, PM congratulate Gorbachev on his 90th birthday.
22. Intellinews: Democracy is struggling in Georgia
23. The Unz Review: Julian Macfarlane, Is Russophobia Like Anti-Semitism? – unz.com/article/is-russophobia-like-anti-semitism/
24. rt.com: Vladimir Medinsky, EVERY FIFTH PERSON: The USSR’s loss of civilian and military life during World War II (Great Patriotic War) – rt.com/op-ed/517062-ussr-loss-civilians-wwii/
