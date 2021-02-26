RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#41 :: Friday, 26 February 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#41 :: Friday, 26 February 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Intellinews: Putin’s trust rating improves 3pp to 32%, Navalny falls 1pp to 4% despite protests
2. rt.com: Stability or change? Russians split over whether Putin should stay on as president beyond 2024 after rule change allows fifth term – rt.com/russia/516680-putin-presidency-fifth-term/
3. Moscow Times: Opposition to Putin’s Re-Election Hits Post-Crimea High – Poll
4. Paul Goble: Putin’s Speech to Chekists Highlights His Increased Focus on Domestic Opponents and Foreign Enemies
5. Moscow Times: Melting Arctic Forces Polar Bears to Adapt to Land-Based Diet – Russian Scientists.
6. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 25 FEBRUARY 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/02/25/russian-federation-sitrep-25-february-2021/
7. Bloomberg: Russia Penitentiary Chief Vows Navalny Will Be Safe in Prison
8. RFE/RL: Russian Prison Authority Confirms Navalny Transfer, Doesn’t Reveal Location
9. rt.com: Russian media outlets linked to British state conjure up false story blaming RT for Amnesty’s downgrading of Navalny’s status – rt.com/russia/516589-navalny-amnesty-meduza-mediazona/
10. RFE/RL: Navalny’s Failure To Renounce His Nationalist Past May Be Straining His Support.
11. Moscow Times: Jeremy Morris, Navalny’s ‘Cancellation’ is Problematic, But Also Reveals the Pitfalls of His Elevation. The Amnesty revocation of the Kremlin critic’s status as “prisoner of conscience” brings into focus the outsized role western NGOs play in how Russia is perceived.
12. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Russia-EU break possible but unwanted – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/comments/russia-eu-break-possible-but-unwanted/
13. Washington Post: Russia says U.S. gave only a few minutes’ warning before strike in Syria
14. Responsible Statecraft: Robert W. Merry, Keeping the American hegemonists in their proper place – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/02/26/keeping-the-american-hegemonists-in-their-proper-place/
15. Atlantic Council: Brian Whitmore, Questions remain after Putin hosts Lukashenka
16. Reuters: Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia.
17. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Atlantic Council’s Ben Nimmo, Who Got Unz Review Banned on Facebook, Joins as Its Head of Anti-Influence Operations – unz.com/akarlin/ben-nimmo-joins-facebook/
18. Carnegie Europe: Thomas de Waal, In Georgia, a New Crisis That No One Needs. When it should be dealing with issues of global importance, Georgia’s government seems intent on shredding the country’s democratic credentials and waging an acrimonious political civil war on its domestic opponents.
19. TASS: Media: Power struggle erupts in Armenia.
20. Intellinews: Armenia’s day of crisis delivers anti-climax
21. New York Times: Armenia in an Uproar, as Its Prime Minister Warns of an ‘Attempted Military Coup’. A group of generals called for the resignation of the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, in a dispute that has its roots in a humiliating loss in a war last year.
22. Wall Street Journal: Armenia’s Prime Minister Accuses Military of Planning Coup Following Losses in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed forces call for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation amid anger over last year’s Russian-brokered cease-fire with Azerbaijan.
You must log in to post a comment.