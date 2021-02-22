RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#38 :: Monday, 22 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#38 :: Monday, 22 February 2021
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Thomas Graham, How to Stave Off the Rising Tide of Global Disorder – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/how-to-stave-off-the-rising-tide/
2. rt.com: Turning away from the West? Three quarters of Russians think well of China – but fewer than half feel positive about US & EU – rt.com/russia/516086-russians-china-west-relationship/
3. Interfax: Poll: 19% of Russians believe relations with U.S. will improve soon, 42% don’t expect them to change.
4. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Putin’s stern condemnation of ‘caveman nationalism’ strongly contradicts Western attempts to paint him as Russian ultranationalist – rt.com/russia/516043-putin-ultranationalist-stern-condemnation/
5. Awful Avalanche: Russian Readers React To Texas Snow-pocalypse – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/02/20/russian-readers-react-to-texas-snow-pocalypse/
6. Intellinews: Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him.
7. Meduza: Behind the scenes of a propaganda campaign. How Russian federal investigators are fighting Navalny’s movement in classrooms and on social media.
8. New York Times: China Censors the Internet. So Why Doesn’t Russia?. The Kremlin has constructed an entire infrastructure of repression but has not displaced Western apps. Instead, it is turning to outright intimidation.
9. New York Times: How Investigative Journalism Flourished in Hostile Russia. A new wave of news outlets has used conventional, and unconventional, methods to pierce the veil of Putin’s power.
10. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian pundit sees no political future for Navalny. (Leonid Radzikhovsky).
11. Between Two Worlds: The “Art” of an American Surviving in Small Town Russia: Hal Freeman, BIDEN, NAVALNY, PROTESTS AND PROPAGANDA – halfreeman.wordpress.com/2021/02/20/biden-navalny-protest-and-propaganda/
12. rt.com: ‘We might be doing something wrong,’ Carnegie think tank VP says about Rolls-Royce sales hitting all-time high in Russia – rt.com/russia/516254-carnegie-rolls-royce-sales/
13. Russia Matters: Ingrid Burke, US Sanctions Against Russia May Be Recalibrated, But Overhaul Unlikely.
14. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Report Allows Russian Pipeline Project to Proceed, for Now. Lawmakers criticize Biden administration report that names no new Nord Stream 2 sanctions targets.
15. TASS: Russia wants more predictability from US, says ambassador – tass.com/politics/1259179
16. The National Interest: David Keane and Dan Negrea, How to Chart a New Course for Russia. Instead of making Russia a scapegoat, America should seek to drive a wedge between it and China.
17. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, How to avoid nuclear war. Tree planting program on common ground
18. natyliesbaldwin.com: Natalie Baldwin, 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF “THE LONG TELEGRAM”: WAS GEORGE F. KENNAN’S ASSESSMENT OF THE SOVIET UNION ACCURATE?
– natyliesbaldwin.com/2021/02/75th-anniversary-of-the-long-telegram-was-george-f-kennans-assessment-of-the-soviet-union-accurate/
19. Kennan Institute: George F. Kennan’s “Long Telegram” at 75: Appraising a Critical Cold War Document.
20. rt.com: Zelensky wants to establish ‘dictatorship’ says Ukrainian opposition leader, as Kiev bids to put him behind bars on terror charges – rt.com/russia/516155-zelensky-accusation-medvedchuk-dictatorship/
21. Intellinews: Ukraine’s pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk sanctioned for financing terrorism
22. rt.com: Ex-ambassador McFaul scores own goal by challenging Twitter to show him Putin lamenting USSR collapse in 1992 – rt.com/russia/516267-mcfaul-putin-ussr-collapse/
23. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Doctor Politico, Reliable Journatard – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2021/02/21/doctor-politico-reliable-journatard/#more-1103
24. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, HMG Sponsored Bear-Baiting. (excerpt) – unz.com/akarlin/hmg-sponsored-bear-baiting/
