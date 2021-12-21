RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#248 :: Tuesday, 21 December 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#248 :: Tuesday, 21 December 2021

1. Intellinews: Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays.

2. rt.com: New study reveals scale of bribery in Russian state contracts.,

3. Russia Matters: Alexandra Vacroux, Russia’s Discouraging Demographics Shouldn’t Change U.S. Approach.

4. rt.com: US can’t be trusted to honor its promises – Putin.

5. Moscow Times: Putin Warns of ‘Military-Technical’ Response to Western ‘Aggression’

6. TASS: Russia simply has “nowhere to retreat” if US weapons appear in Ukraine — Putin.

7. rt.com: American mercenaries preparing ‘chemical weapon’ incident in east Ukraine, Russia claims.

8. Financial Times: U.S. plans talks with Russia to find diplomatic route to ease Ukraine tensions. Putin warns that Moscow is ready to use ‘military-technical measures’ to counter ‘hostile’ Nato.

9. TASS: Media: Russia presses West to engage in talks.

10. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Counter-Threat Regime and Strategic Frivolity.

11. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, What are independent media in Russia saying about the country’s ultimatum to the USA and NATO?

12. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, Is the Biden Administration Trying To Execute a Delicate Retreat Regarding Ukraine?

13. Creators.com: Patrick Buchanan, What To Do About That Russian Ultimatum.

14. Moscow Times: Steven Pifer, Does the Kremlin Understand Ukraine? Apparently Not. The abject failure of Russian policy toward Ukraine over the past seven years suggests Vladimir Putin has a flawed understanding of the country.

15. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Putin Has a Big Brother in Xi.

16. Atlantic Council: Harley Balzer, Axis of collusion: The fragile Putin-Xi partnership.

17. Responsible Statecraft: Poll: Americans don’t want war with Russia over Ukraine. Wary of military adventurism, the survey also found that Americans want US leaders to focus on domestic issues.

18. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Sanctions against Russian oil and gas industry going up in smoke.

19. New York Times: How the Kremlin Is Militarizing Russian Society. With a “youth army,” a cathedral honoring the military and state media promoting patriotism, the government is preparing Russians for the possibility of a fight.

20. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The Biden administration weighs backing Ukraine insurgents if Russia invades.

22. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Why is the EU backing Navalny, but ignoring Assange?

22. Reuters: Ukraine Accuses Former President Poroshenko of Treason.

23. Financial Times: Ukraine’s former president accuses Kyiv of risking national unity. Petro Poroshenko says treason charges against him are part of ‘strange things’ happening under his successor.

24. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Leonid Gozman recognized the futility of the liberal opposition in Russia. One of the country’s top liberals explained why this happened.

25. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SERGEI AND YULIA SKRIPAL ARE NO MORE.

26. U.S. Department of State: Senior Administration Official on U.S. Diplomatic Engagement Regarding Our Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity, and Independence.

