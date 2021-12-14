RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#243 :: Tuesday, 14 December 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#243 :: Tuesday, 14 December 2021
1. Moscow Times: New Arctic Temperature Record Sounds Climate Alarm – UN.
2. New York Times: Russia Blocks U.N. Move to Treat Climate as Security Threat. The Russian veto of a widely supported Security Council resolution pointed to the difficulty of achieving a unified response to global warming.
3. rt.com: Russia explains why it vetoed climate change resolution at UN – rt.com/russia/543080-climate-security-resolution-veto/
4. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russia saber rattling gets the West talking. Is a deal with NATO next? By building up Russian troops near Ukraine, the Kremlin has been putting pressure on the West to talk about NATO expansion. Now, amid a flurry of diplomacy, Moscow feels like it might be heard.
5. TASS: Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable for Russia, EU, Russian Ambassador to UK says – tass.com/politics/1375445
6. TASS: Kommersant: Washington playing it safe, only ready to defend Ukraine economically.
7. The National Interest: Douglas Macgregor and George Beebe, The Ghost of Ukraine’s Future. Vladimir Putin would probably prefer to find an alternative way to derail a U.S. alliance with Ukraine if Biden is prepared to bargain. But if Washington refuses to recognize that Russian redline, he may well be prepared to fight—and there is not much the United States could do to stop him.
8. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Week after Biden-Putin meeting, crunch time is coming. – indianpunchline.com/week-after-biden-putin-meeting-crunch-time-is-coming/
9. rt.com: Russia warns of nuclear response to NATO missile plans – rt.com/russia/543136-deploy-nuclear-missiles-eu/
10. Moscow Times: 2 in 5 Russians Believe War With Ukraine Likely – Poll.
11. Russia in Global Affairs: Matthew Crosston, NATO’s Projectile Dysfunction: Deterring Russia and Ukrainian Bluffs. – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/natos-projectile-dysfunction/
12. AFP: Russian court considers closing top rights group Memorial.
13. Financial Times: ‘Russia’s conscience’ on trial as civil rights group faces closure. Memorial, which documents Soviet-era atrocities, faces dissolution as cases return to court this week.
14. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Is a genocide taking place in Europe? – original.antiwar.com/srichman/2021/12/13/joe-biden-lets-not-go-to-war/
15. Antiwar.com: Sheldon Richman, Joe Biden, Let’s Not Go to War.
16. Riddle: The drumroll for European security. Anton Barbashin looks at what the Putin-Biden e-meeting has achieved for Ukraine, Russia and NATO. – ridl.io/en/the-drumroll-for-european-security/
17. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, Crisis in Ukraine Is a Winner for Putin. He divides European and U.S. opinion, and Russians like that he’s in the world spotlight.
18. bignewsnetwork.com: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Biden’s “America is back,” a call for new Cold War.
19. strategic-culture.org: Alastair Crooke, Never a More Unsettling Strategic Landscape.
20. rt.com: Mikhail Khodarenok, U.S. unleashed ballistic missile arms race, and here’s where we are 20 years on – rt.com/op-ed/543176-us-withdrawal-abm-treaty/
21. Oilprice.com: Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
22. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Just Released: THE RUSSIAN DILEMMA: Security, Vigilance, and Relations with the West from Ivan III to Putin
24. Russia in Global Affairs: October/December 2021. CONTENTS. – eng.globalaffairs.ru/issues/2021/4/
25. Russia in Global Affairs: Mikhail Gorbachev, Perestroika and New Thinking: A Retrospective – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/perestroika-and-new-thinking-retro/
