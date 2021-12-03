RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#236 :: Friday, 3 December 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#236 :: Friday, 3 December 2021
1. Washington Post: Amid heightened tensions, Russia and U.S. make quiet breakthrough on staffing at Moscow embassy.
2. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Emerged Russia’s new hard line with the West. Thirty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union Russian President Vladimir Putin finally feels the country is strong enough to stand up to the West. He has completely given up on having good relations and is now demanding new security guarantees.
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes.
4. TASS: Vedomosti: Russian troops sent to Ukrainian border not enough for full-scale war.
5. rt.com: Russia explains red lines on NATO expansion – rt.com/russia/542080-assurances-nato-expand-east/
6. TASS: Russia to help Donbas in event of Kyiv’s military aggression, could recognize DPR, LPR – Duma members.
7. TASS: Foreign agents law should not violate rights of citizens, Putin says – tass.com/politics/1370471
8. NYU Jordan Center: Natalie McCauley, Expanding the Gulag Archipelago (No, not that way)
9. Washington Post: For Russian comedians, political satire is no joke. It can now land them in jail.
10. AFP: Russia Says Ukraine Goal to Retake Crimea ‘Direct Threat’
11. Responsible Statecraft: Daniel Larison, NATO’s Jan Stoltenberg needs to calm it down. Just when the alliance needs to be deescalating the situation with Russia over Ukraine, he’s been throwing kerosene on the flames.
12. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Zelenskiy’s Theater of Simulacra as Coup Hoax and the Activation of Bad Actors in and around Ukraine.
13. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Is Zelenskiy’s Ukraine on the Path of Putin’s Russia?
14. rt.com: Paul Robinson, The West’s real battle – rt.com/russia/542024-west-battle-idealism-realism/
15. Foreign Policy: Natalia Antonova, Russians Believe Ukrainians Want to Be ‘Liberated’. Delusions about Moscow’s “little brother” are common and dangerous.
16. Politico: Toomas Hendrik Ilves and David Kramer, In the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Standing Up to Putin Is Our Only Credible Option. A recent op-ed suggested that President Biden should push Ukraine to make a key concession to Russia. Here’s why that would be a huge mistake.
17. Moscow Times: Arctic Could See More Rain Than Snow By 2060 as Region Warms – Study.
18. Russia Matters: Irene Burke Friedman, China’s Arctic Ambitions Could Make or Break US-Russian Relations in the Region.
19. The Cradle: Pepe Escobar, Russia is primed for a Persian Gulf security ‘makeover’. Russia is the one state with the necessary clout, tools, sweeteners and relationships to nudge the Persian Gulf into a new security paradigm. – thecradle.co/Article/columns/4179
20. Valdai Discusson Club: Timofei Bordachev, The Confused Superpower: A Year After America’s Elections. Both Trump and Biden seem to have jumped into the 21st century from a completely different era — a time when the ability of the United States to determine the fate of other sovereign peoples was not indisputable. They consistently tried to integrate their power into the changing landscape of multipolar global politics. In other words, Biden is trying to do consistently what Trump did erratically and with his hands bound by internal sabotage. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-confused-superpower-a-year-after-america/
21. Foreign Affairs: Mark Galeotti, How Migrants Got Weaponized. The EU Set the Stage for Belarus’s Cynical Ploy.
22. New York Times: Review Finds No Answers to Mystery of Havana Syndrome. Some officials remain convinced Russia is involved, but so far there is no evidence pointing to a particular adversary and no one has detected microwaves or other possible weapons.
23. Transitions: The ‘Gravedigger’ Reminisces. Gorbachev documentary reveals disappointed hopes, selective memory, and the transience of power. From Respekt. [youtube.com/watch?v=MHYNztEofmY]
24. La Fondation Louis Vuitton: THE MOROZOV COLLECTION. ICONS OF MODERN ART. [youtu.be/iqM7ECg-58o]
