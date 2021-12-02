RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#235 :: Thursday, 2 December 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#235 :: Thursday, 2 December 2021

1. Kremlin.ru: Russia Calling! Investment Forum. Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment Forum, via videoconference. (Transcript continued)

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67241

2. Kremlin.ru: Ceremony for presenting foreign ambassadors’ letters of credence.

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67250

3. Intellinews: Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal.

4. Reuters: Russia to unveil security pact proposals in bid to restrain NATO.

5. TASS: Kommersant: Ukraine tops global agenda.

6. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Tit for tat diplomatic expulsions by Russia and US are absurd and reckless. At a time when Washington wants to reduce tension with Moscow, these acts verge on the insane.

7. TASS: Kiev’s rhetoric suggests looming military scenario in Donbass, Kremlin warns.

8. Spiked: Mary Dejevsky, The myth of Russian aggression. No, Russia is not preparing to invade Ukraine.

9. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Putin Needs a Real Casus Belli to Invade Ukraine. An attack without a clear provocation would cause Russia to lose more than it would gain.

10. Eurasia Review: Jonathan Power, Key To Ending The Fighting In Kiev Is Ukraine Giving Up Donbass.

11. www.rt.com: Peace plan for Donbass is ‘lost cause’ – Moscow.

12. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, With America, Compromise Is Possible Between Russia and Ukraine. But what would all those DC national security pundits (and their journalist friends) do with their ample time if peace breaks out in Ukraine?

14. Meduza: ‘Something needed to be done’. A brief history of Memorial, Russia’s oldest and most prominent human rights group.

15. TASS: US spending lots of money to destabilize situation in Russia — senior diplomat.

16. The National Interest: Caress Schenk, Russia Shows Why Migration Rhetoric Matters. If politicians changed how they talk about migration, we would all be better for it.

17. Russia Beyond: What efforts are being made to talk sense into Russian anti-vaxxers?

18. The Times (UK): Ukraine’s soldiers wait in the trenches for Moscow’s next move.

19. The Economist: Waiting for the freeze. The Ukrainian army has got better at fighting Russian-backed separatists. But now war of a different kind looms.

20. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE RUSSIANS SHALL NOT HAVE CONSTANTINOPLE!

21. The Hill: Kelly Alkhouli, Russia’s ultimatum: Will Ukraine negotiate peace or risk conflict?

22. Washington Post: Michael McFaul and Oleksiy Honcharuk, The best response to Russia’s threats is a closer relationship with Ukraine.

23. New York Times: Putin and West Spar Over NATO’s Military Ties to Ukraine. Tensions over Ukraine escalated as Russia’s leader demanded “legal guarantees” that the Western military alliance would not expand to the east, a position NATO regards as untenable.

24. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, Obituary for Russiagate The fraudulent fable has died, but its consequences live on.

25. New York Times: Charlie Savage, Why the Discredited Dossier Does Not Undercut the Russia Investigation. Donald J. Trump and his backers say revelations about the Steele dossier show the Russia investigation was a “hoax.” That is not what the facts indicate.

