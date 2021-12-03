JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s soldiers wait in the trenches for Moscow’s next move” – The Times (UK)

“… The Biden administration has said Russian troops are massing near the Ukrainian border and is reported to be considering the dispatch of new weaponry as well as advisers to Kiev. Ukraine is already using U.S. anti-tank missiles and Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones. The supply of more such advanced weaponry would dramatically increase Russian losses in the event of a fresh invasion, but also risks provoking it. The war has killed more than 14,000 and displaced about a million. … Russian soldiers without insignia have been killed and captured inside eastern Ukraine … [O]pen source investigations have shown the rotation of Russian military hardware in and out of Donbas several times …. The Kremlin denies sending troops or equipment … and insists any Russian nationals fighting there are on vacation. …”