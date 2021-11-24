RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#230 :: Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#230 :: Wednesday, 24 November 2021
1. Moscow Times: Fyodor Lukyanov, NATO Expansion Is a Bugbear for Both Russia and the West. We have reached a point where the long-standing controversy over NATO enlargement must somehow be resolved.
2. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, NATO’s mistake is that it still thinks it’s dealing with the weakened Russia of the 1990s – rt.com/russia/541052-us-ukraine-cold-war/
3. Reuters: Russia and Ukraine both step up military alert with combat drills.
4. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Why Russia’s troop surge near Ukraine may really be a message to the West. Russia’s troop buildup on Ukraine’s border has many in the West worried about invasion. But what’s really going on appears to be not about war, but about differing views and goals for NATO.
5. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, What war with Russia over Ukraine would really look like. In recent statements, Moscow seems much more realistic about the consequences of actual conflict with Kiev and Western powers.
6. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Is Russia going to invade Ukraine? – rt.com/russia/541173-putin-ukraine-war-prospect/
7. Consortium News: Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, The US-Russia Confrontation Over Ukraine – consortiumnews.com/2021/11/23/the-us-russia-confrontation-over-ukraine/
8. Intellinews: Moscow claims U.S. rehearsing nuclear strike against Russia as East-West tensions rise further
9. Slate.com: Fred Kaplin, Is Russia Really About to Invade Ukraine? – slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/11/is-russia-going-to-invade-ukraine.html
10. War on the Rocks: Alex Vershinin, FEEDING THE BEAR: A CLOSER LOOK AT RUSSIAN ARMY LOGISTICS AND THE FAIT ACCOMPLI. (excerpt) – warontherocks.com/2021/11/feeding-the-bear-a-closer-look-at-russian-army-logistics/
11. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, Why There Won’t Be a People’s Republic of Left-Bank Ukraine Just Yet.
12. Moscow Times: Kremlin Blasts ‘Divisive’ U.S. Democracy Summit Snub.
13. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Summit for Democracy Attempts to Turn Multicolor Modern World into Black and White Divisions – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/summit-for-democracy-attempts-to-turn-multicolor-modern-world-into-black-and-white-divisions/
15. rt.com: Russia could tighten rules on ‘foreign agents’ – top official – rt.com/russia/541102-foreign-agents-tighten-rules/
16. Meduza: Inciting xenophobia. Study finds that Russia’s pro-Kremlin media is more likely than ‘foreign agent’ news outlets to associate migrants and violent crime.
18. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Why Russia Hasn’t Cracked Down on COVID-19. The country’s fragile political climate has repeatedly undermined its response to the pandemic.
19. AP: Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation
