JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation” – AP

“Russia’s defense chief [Sergei Shoigu] … signed a roadmap for closer military ties with China …. Russia has sought to expand ties with China as … relations with the U.S. and its allies sank to post-Cold War lows over … [Russia’s] annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea[], accusations of Russian hacking attacks, interference in elections and other disputes. … Russia and China in the past rejected the possibility of … a military alliance, [but] Putin said [in 2019] that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. … also [noting] … [the] sharing [of] … military technologies ….”