RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#226 :: Friday, 19 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#226 :: Friday, 19 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Global warming closing in on Russia’s Arctic coast.
2. rt.com: Putin’s insights on Russian foreign policy revealed – rt.com/russia/540657-putin-foreign-policy-west/
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses West of escalating military tensions, calls for security guarantees. Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the West, saying it is escalating military tensions by selling weapons to Ukraine and holding provocative naval exercises in the Black Sea.
4. Kremlin.ru: Expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry Board – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67123
5. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following an expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry Collegium with the participation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Moscow, November 18, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4946619
6. Moscow Times: Kremlin Slams U.S. Congress Bid to ‘Not Recognize’ Putin Presidency Past 2024.
7. Moscow Times: Russian Diaspora Group in U.S. Disbands, Blaming FBI ‘Foreign Agent’ Probe.
8. New York Times: After 15 Months in U.S. Prisons, She Now Sits in Russia’s Parliament. Maria Butina, convicted of serving as an unregistered foreign agent before and after the 2016 election, insists she “wasn’t a spy” and that her Duma seat is “not a reward.” Her critics call her a Kremlin “trophy.”
9. Bloomberg: Russia Boosts U.S. Fuel Exports Amid European Energy Crunch.
10. Awful Avalanche: Russia Introduces Covid Vaccine Passports – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/11/18/russia-introduces-covid-vaccine-passports/
11. Facebook: Alexei Navalny, “You wait all the time in prison”
12. NYU Jordan Center: Anton Shirikov, Truth Unclaimed: Why Russians Trust Propaganda and Distrust Independent Media
13. Reuters: France, Germany say Russia’s publication of notes breaks diplomatic rules.
[Documents: mid.ru/documents/10180/4944950/%D0%B4%D0%B8%D0%BF%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%B5%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0%D1%8F+%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0_eng.pdf]
14. rt.com: NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe – rt.com/russia/540732-nato-us-eastern-eu/
15. TASS: Izvestia: Russia unwilling to put up with NATO’s Black Sea schemes.
16. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Can a space war be stopped? – rt.com/russia/540627-missile-space-war-stop/
17. Carnegie Moscow Center: Yaroslav Shevchenko, What Does China’s Isolation Mean for Ties With Russia? China’s new isolation has created plenty of difficulties in Sino-Russian ties, but its influence on strategic relations should not be exaggerated: the problems that have arisen can hardly be described as a serious crisis.
18. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadakumar, Ukraine, Belarus in the eye of the storm.
19. The Spectator (UK): Owen Matthews, Russia syndrome: it’s easy to blame Putin for everything. For the Kremlin, sparking a war with the EU over refugees now would be ultimately self-defeating.
20. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin calls on Lukashenko to start dialogue with Belarusian opposition. Putin caused surprise by calling on Lukashenko to start a dialogue with the opposition. It is widely assumed Moscow wants to replace the Belarusian strongman with its own proxy as it remains extremely wary of the pro-West opposition.
21. New York Times: Belarus Clears Migrant Camp, Easing Border Standoff With Poland. Throngs of people, mainly from the Mideast, who had been living in freezing conditions on the border, have been moved to a giant warehouse. Their fate is uncertain. (Excerpt)
22. Al Jazeera: Leonid Ragozin, Who is benefitting from the Poland-Belarus border crisis? The escalation of tensions in Eastern Europe is a convenient smokescreen for domestic troubles.
23. Russia Matters: Liana Fix, Germany’s New-Old Approach to Russia: Strong in Rhetoric But Weak in Substance?
24. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Will mainstream media heads roll over Trump ‘Russiagate’ fraud? – rt.com/russia/540710-eu-media-trump-russiagate/
25. Washington Post: Max Boot, Even if the Steele dossier is discredited, there’s plenty of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia.
You must log in to post a comment.