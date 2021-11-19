JRL NEWSWATCH: Alexei Navalny: “You wait all the time in prison”

“You wait all the time in prison. Any prisoner will tell you that the term breaks down into large and small waiting periods. In the endless groundhog day, there are certain regular events … It is clear that people here keep count of their total term too. Most prisoners can immediately answer “I have 583 days left.” But my prospects for the end of the term are, to put it mildly, unclear, so it makes no sense for me to count. …”