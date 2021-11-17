RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#224 :: Wednesday, 17 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#224 :: Wednesday, 17 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Valdai Discussion CLub: Dmitry Suslov, New Paradigm of US Foreign Policy and Relations with Russia. US foreign policy is by no means becoming less ideological. Liberal ideology in its newest left-liberal form is turning from a means of expansion into an instrument for consolidating the “collective West”, defining “us and them” and splitting the international community into opposing blocs. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/new-paradigm-of-us-foreign-policy/
2. Intellinews: Leonid Ragozin, Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato. There is fresh talk of war between Russia and Ukraine, but tensions have been rising as relations have been decaying for a long time.
3. rt.com: ‘No end in sight’ to Covid-19 pandemic – Kremlin – rt.com/russia/540516-extend-covid19-prevention-measures/
4. Meduza: Trust fall. The Kremlin plans to reboot Russia’s mass vaccination campaign, but there are worries this will bring down Putin’s ratings.
5. TASS: It is necessary to clearly define limits and standards for genetic technologies — Putin – tass.com/politics/1362753
7. Moscow Times: Tanya Lokshina, Memory, and Memorial, Will Prevail. Russia’s government cannot wipe out historic memory and people’s aspirations for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.
8. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, Can Russia’s Press Ever Be Free? The journalists of Novaya Gazeta report on dangerous conflicts—and endure threats of their own. (Excerpt)
9. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s ruble exchange rate disregarding talk of troops on the Ukrainian border so far; The ruble’s exchange rate to the dollar is a fairly good barometer for the level of geopolitical tensions, but the Russian currency has more or less ignored recent talk about a possible new invasions of Ukraine.
10. Moscow Times: Russia’s Small Business Share Hits Record Low. Small businesses account for less than one in every eight rubles of corporate turnover.
11. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Can COP26 Clear the Air Between Russia and the West? Russia, it appears, wants to advance its own ecological agenda, but is not prepared to accept anyone else’s objectives.
12. Bloomberg: Glasgow Deals Prompt Russia Rethink on Coal Plans, Carbon Tax.
13. AP: EXPLAINER: Europe lacks natural gas. Is it Russia’s fault?
14. Interfax: Kremlin sees no political motivation behind German regulator’s decision to suspend Nord Stream 2 certification.
15. Russia Beyond: Why Russia shot down its old satellite and what weapon was used. – rbth.com/science-and-tech/334418-why-russia-shot-down-satellite
16. AP: Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts.
17. Russia Beyond: 5 BIGGEST consequences of the USSR’s breakup – rbth.com/history/334412-ussr-collapse-breakup-biggest-consequences
18. Brill/Russian Politics/ Russia Matters summary: Sergei Karaganov, Russian Foreign Policy: Three Historical Stages and Two Future Scenarios. – brill.com/view/journals/rupo/6/4/article-p416_2.xml … russiamatters.org/news/russia-analytical-report/russia-analytical-report-nov-8-15-2021
19. Moscow Times: EU Border Migrant Crisis Complicates Russia-Belarus Alliance. An already carefully balanced and contradictory relationship is now even more complex.
20. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Belarus border crisis isn’t a war, but it could become one.
– rt.com/russia/540500-belarus-border-crisis-war/
21. TASS: Izvestia: How Russian mediation helped negotiate a truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a matter of hours.
22. Eurasianet.org: Heavy fighting breaks out between Armenia and Azerbaijan. At least 15 Armenian soldiers, and an unknown number of Azerbaijanis, have been killed in the worst fighting since last year’s war.
23. The Nation: Anatol Lieven, Ukraine: The Most Dangerous Problem in the World. But there’s already a solution.
24. New York Times: Bret Stephens, The Federal Bureau of Dirty Tricks.
25. The Nation: Peter Kornbluh, The Secrets of the So-Called “Havana Syndrome”. The injuries to US personnel are real, and the cause of the syndrome was not crickets—but excessive secrecy has frustrated investigators and hampered the victims’ efforts to understand this mysterious malady.
You must log in to post a comment.