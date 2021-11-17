RUSSIALINK: “Kremlin sees no political motivation behind German regulator’s decision to suspend Nord Stream 2 certification” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 17 (Interfax) – The Kremlin does not see a political motive behind the German regulator’s decision to suspend certification of Nord Stream 2 until the establishment of a subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 AG to operate the national part of the gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Absolutely not,” Peskov told reporters in response to the relevant question.

“In this case, there are protocols and certain norms of European legislation, and the company [the operator] is ready to meet every requirement of the current legislation in order to commence operation of the project, which is important to everyone, as soon as possible,” he said.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday that it had suspended certification of Nord Stream 2 until the establishment of a subsidiary of the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG to operate the national segment of the pipeline and to take control of main assets and human resources.

