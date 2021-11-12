RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#222 :: Friday, 12 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#222 :: Friday, 12 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Intellinews: Russia’s population policy action plan to 2025 about to start. The Kremlin is about to launch its population action plan designed to address the demographic decline. While previous programmes have been very successful, thanks to the 1990 crisis the problem is too big to be solved completely.
2. Meduza: Polling shows that Russians just don’t care about ‘foreign agent’ designations for journalists (and most don’t even know it’s happening).
3. rt.com: Russia seeks to liquidate ‘Memorial’ human rights organization – rt.com/russia/540090-russia-liquidate-memorial-organization/
4. AFP: Closing Russian NGO Memorial Would Be ‘Devastating Blow’ – Council of Europe.
5. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, WORKING PAPER – Shoigu: Succession Politics, Ideology-Building, and Cultural Discourse in Russia, Part 1.
6. The Economist editorial: Vladimir Putin. Russia’s new era of repression. It will lead to confrontation with the West.
7. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: High gas prices mark just the beginning of global energy crisis.
8. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, SOS OPEC+: Suddenly, The Western World Needs Russian Energy Amid Sanctions.
9. Izvestia: Russian daily views prospects for certification of Nord Stream 2.
10. Slate: The U.S. and Russia Might Finally Be Making a Tiny Bit of Progress on Cybersecurity.
11. Russian International Affairs Council: Nikolay Kobrinets, Current Developments in Russia-EU Relations – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/current-developments-in-russia-eu-relations/
12. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexander Grushko, Russia and the EU Bear a Special Responsibility for the Security of Our Common European Continent – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-and-the-eu-bear-a-special-responsibility-for-the-security-of-our-common-european-continent/
13. RFE/RL: Kremlin Lashes Out At West, Defends Troop Movements, As It Boosts Role In Belarus-EU Border Crisis.
14. rt.com: Putin offers Merkel plan to solve Belarus border migrant crisis – rt.com/russia/540025-putin-merkel-belarus-solution/
15. New York Times: Border tensions are of ‘utmost concern to all sober-thinking people,’ Russia says.
16. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, The EU’s Latest Migrant Crisis: Will Belarus Get Its Way? There are no signs that anyone in the EU is ready to bow to Lukashenko’s pressure. There’s no reason to do so. In the worst-case scenario, the EU will end up with a few thousand extra refugees: a drop in the ocean.
17. Wall Street Journal: Europe Weighs Border Walls as Migrants Mass in Belarus at Poland’s Frontier. The European Union is adopting a tougher stance toward migration in response to what officials see as a hybrid attack from a close Russian ally.
18. Moscow Times: Staff of Shuttered Kyiv Post Announce ‘Independent’ Relaunch Effort.
19. TASS: Russia to enhance security measures amid NATO’s assertive actions, Kremlin vows – tass.com/politics/1360657
20. AP: Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, alleges NATO threats.
21. Bloomberg: U.S. Warns Europe That Russia May Be Planning Ukraine Invasion.
22. rt.com: US warns EU that Russia could invade Ukraine – reports – rt.com/russia/540079-us-warns-eu-russia-invade-ukraine/
23. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, NATO Arms Sales to Ukraine: The Spark That Starts a War with Russia? The United States and its NATO allies are busily arming Ukraine and engaging in other actions that encourage the leaders in Kiev to believe that they have strong Western backing in their confrontation with Russia and Russian-backed separatists.
24. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 11 NOVEMBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/11/11/russian-federation-sitrep-11-november-2021/
25. Moscow Times: Russia Celebrates Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 200th Birthday. Virtually every city and province is honoring the writer.
You must log in to post a comment.